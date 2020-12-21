Derby County should look to reignite their summer interest in Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Junker to add some more firepower to their attacking ranks.

In the summer transfer window, Derby County were credited with interested in Danish striker Kasper Junker.

Plying his trade in Norway, Junker has been in stunning form and is attracting interest from across Europe. Amid links with a move away, the Rams should reignite their pursuit of the striker.

Attracting European interest

Norwegian news outlet VG claimed in September that German giants VfL Wolfsburg were alongside Derby and Barnsley in eyeing Junker.

Since then, his goalscoring exploits have continued and with the January transfer window approaching, it would not be surprising to see clubs bid for the striker.

Junker’s 2020

In the Eliteserien, the Bodo Glimt striker netted a stunning 27 goals in 25 games. He also scored in a 3-2 loss to AC Milan in the Europa League, notching 11 assists as well.

His threat in front of goal in undoubted and Derby would be clever to give him a chance to display his ability in England.

Derby County’s troubles in front of goal

While the experienced Colin Kazim-Richards has helped upfront, the Rams remain the lowest scorers in the Championship.

In 19 games, they have scored 10 games. Under Wayne Rooney their form has shown signs of improvement and adding a serious goal threat to their attacking ranks could fire Derby out of and away from the relegation zone.

