Writing in a fan Q&A for Sunderland Echo, journalist Phil Smith claimed stated that Stewart Donald intends to become a ‘sleeping partner’ at the club.

Earlier in the season, news had emerged that Sunderland were being lined-up for a takeover bid.

Current club owner Donald was reportedly keen to offload his majority shares and two suitors emerged – current club director Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

As part of the first reported deal, Donald would hand over majority control, but retain a 15% stake.

Writing for Sunderland Echo earlier this morning, Smith gave this update on Donald’s plans for life after the takeover.

“All indications are that while Stewart Donald is likely to remain a minority shareholder, he firmly intends to become a sleeping partner and wants to bring an end to his day-to-day involvement in club matters.”

The Black Cat’s have endured a torrid season.

Starting dismally under Phil Parkinson they would eventually sack him, and bring in former Bristol City boss Lee Johnson.

Hopes are high, but the stalling takeover talks are not seemingly move anywhere.

Smith also wrote that talks are in an ‘advanced’ stage, but there are still several key issues to be address beforehand, including the club’s existing loans.

Yesterday, an update emerged in the takeover bid which claimed Louis-Dreyfus wanted to control of more shares than originally intended.

The Frenchman ‘wants to have the final say’ in the dealings and he could hold out for 75% of the shares, with a 30% controlling stake.

Next up on the pitch for Sunderland is a trip to Accrington Stanley after Christmas.