Sunderland are a big club but are still facing up to the fact that they are so in League One. That aside, they still retain that ‘big club’ tag.

As such they are more than a ‘going concern’ and remain a viable option for investors interested in taking on an English club.

The Wearsiders have been a club embroiled in a takeover after it was reported that owner Stewart Donald had found new owners willing to take the club on.

En Français for Sunderland – takeover talk

The above new owners were a consortium led by current minority shareholder Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfuss, the 22-year-old son of former Marseille owner Robert.

It was a deal that would see current owner Donald retain his 15% of shares in the Black Cats. The Guardian’s Ed Aarons and Louise Taylor reported that Uruguayan Sartori was “behind the move to bring in Louis-Dreyfus having made contact with him six months ago about the possibility of acquiring a majority stake.”

However, as covered here on The72, there was a twist in the takeover terms over the weekend.

Twists and turns and takeovers

Louis-Dreyfus was originally looking to secure a ’50/50′ split with Sartori for the majority portion of the club that Donald was looking to sell on.

However, as stated above, that line of thinking would give him just a 39% overall share of the club.

22-year-old Frenchman Louis-Dreyfuss “wants to have the final say” in the dealings and he could hold out for 75% of the shares, with a 30% controlling stake.

New day, new question – reporter comments

Takeovers are often long, drawn-out affairs and it appears that this one is going to prove no different.

Fans want to see takeovers completed and with as little mess and fallout as possible. Whilst this takeover at the Stadium of Light has slowed, it hasn’t stalled nor broken down.

This has led to fans asking questions; one such question being retweeted and commented on by The Sun’s Alan Nixon (tweet – below):

That would work. If it can be agreed. https://t.co/1zvkxvoSkI — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 21, 2020

Whilst not adding any fresh information or confirmation, Nixon’s assertion that the rumoured proposal “would work” if an agreement could be made must be heartening to hear for Sunderland fans.

