Last week Huddersfield Town and Newcastle in an FA Youth Cup game.

The game gave us a good idea on which Huddersfield players could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Rarmarni Edmonds-Green and Lewis O’Brien, and breakthrough from the academy in to the first team.

Here are three players who could make a first team breakthrough in 2021.

Brahima Diarra

Brahima Diarra is no stranger to the Championship, making his debut recently, off the bench in the defeat at AFC Bournemouth. His inclusion in the team was a reminder of the potential Huddersfield see in him, and he showed his qualities in the Youth Cup match last week.

A creative, exciting young talent Diarra still needs time before he can be considered as a regular for the first team, but it’s clear he’s flourishing in the academy, and he looks like a real player for the future for Huddersfield.

Etienne Camara

Etienne Camara is another French talent who stands close to a first team breakthrough. The midfielder is a different player to his compatriot, Diarra, standing as a much more defensive minded player, but a talent nonetheless.

The impressive thing with Camara was his adaptability, the youngster has only recently arrived at Huddersfield from Angers in France, but will soon be competing for a spot in the first team.

Pat Jones

Another impressive youngster on the books at Huddersfield is winger, Pat Jones.

Jones was the goal scorer in the youth cup game, and has since gone on to make the bench in the weekend victory over Watford.

Jones is a young player who will need a little bit more time, but is another player the club clearly think a lot of, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him included in more Championship match day squads going into 2021.