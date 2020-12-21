At the start of this season you would have been forgiven for expecting Isaac Mbenza’s then unsuccessful stay in England to come to an end.

The Belgian had made no impact under any of Huddersfield’s previous coaches, and a departure seemed the only possible outcome. A master stroke appointment from Huddersfield however bringing in the fresh Carlos Corberan, has changed the fortunes of Mbenza.

Isaac Mbenza arrived at Huddersfield in 2018, on loan with an obligation to buy, and while he showed glimpses of potential in his first season in West Yorkshire, which included a lovely goal against Manchester United, he didn’t adapt to the Championship last season, making only seven appearances for the Terriers.

He’s arrived back with the club this season and showed incredible resilience, showing his credentials to new coach Carlos Corberan, and becoming arguably, with the absence of Josh Koroma to injury, the club’s star player.

So with the Belgians contract coming to an end at the end of this season, it’s vital that Huddersfield start to commence contract talks with Mbenza, and they do it as soon as possible.

With the January transfer window opening soon, Mbenza would be free to speak to continental clubs, and there’s no guarantees he will stay in West Yorkshire beyond the end of this season.

Isaac Mbenza has restarted his career with the Terriers under Carlos Corberan, of that there is no doubt. The Belgian winger is happy on and off the field, and you’d imagine the most likely outcome would be that he stays with Huddersfield.

Nonetheless the club need to act fast and start contract talks with the winger soon, as he’s been crucial for Huddersfield so far this season, and they can’t leave it to chance, and risk the departure of one of their key players.