Sheffield Wedneday were only going to have so much patience with Garry Monk as results failed and performances dropped. When things got too bad, the Wednesday board made the decision to sack the former Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss.

Monk’s failure to stop the Wednesday slide, or even get them going in the right direction, was the real reason behind his departure from Hillsborough.

He was replaced by Tony Pulis who was given a very simple brief: keep us up. Championship football is what the Wednesday board expect and it is Pulis’ job to preserve that over the course of this season.

Maiden win for Pulis as Sky Blues beaten

Since his appointment at Hillsborough, Pulis has overseen eight Sheffield Wednesday games. Of these games, the former Middlesbrough and Stoke boss has won Saturday’s game against Coventry City, drawn three and lost the remaining four.

However, despite this maiden win of his Wednesday reign, Pulis is refusing to get carried away. He’s experienced enough to know that it is a long road that lies ahead of him in order to secure the Owls Championship saftey.

The defeat of the Sky Blues does clear the skies a little for Pulis’ side who are off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table on goal difference. It is a slim margin, but one that the Owls and their fans will gladly accept.

Pulis comments a sly swipe at Monk, perhaps

After that first win, Pulis spoke to the Yorkshire Live website and his comments about the differences he saw might have raised a few eyebrows.

Some Wednesday fans were a little perplexed and annoyed at some of the changes and decisions that former boss Monk made. In his comments, Pulis said of his own selection decisions:

“I think having [Chey] Dunkley and Westy [Keiren Westwood] back in the team makes an enormous difference to the squad. They are both big characters and they are both very good in their positions. It was nice to have them back.”

Goalkeeper Westwood, in particular, was something of a pariah under Monk’s tenure at Hillsborough. The ex-Wednesday boss had allegedly fallen out with his stopper and subsequently refused to play him.

Pulis commenting Westwood’s return to the side makes “an enormous difference“, and he is both a big character and good in his position, does seem to indicate that he didn’t agree with Monk’s viewpoint.

Do Tony Pulis' decisions show failings of Garry Monk decisions at Sheffield Wednesday?