As per a report from Football Insider, Barnsley have had a £500k bid accepted by Forest Green Rovers for defender Liam Kitching.

Now, a fresh report has provided a positive update on the Tykes’ pursuit of the former Leeds United man.

£500k bid ‘accepted’

Barnsley have seen a six-figure bid for Kitching accepted by the League Two club.

Valerien Ismael is keen to shape his Barnsley squad in his first transfer window in charge at Oakwell. With a bid accepted for Kitching, significant steps look to have been made in Ismael’s recruitment drive.

Kitching’s season so far

The 22-year-old has played an important role in Forest Green’s early-season success.

Across all competitions, Kitching has played in 17 games this season. He has impressed at centre-back, also filling in at left-back when called upon.

His career to date

Kitching came through Leeds United’s academy, enjoying a successful stint on loan with Harrogate Town before joining Forest Green last year.

With the League Two side, Kitching has notched up 53 appearances along the way.

A good move for Barnsley?

Kitching’s performances have shown that he is ready to test himself in a high division. He looks to be a promising player for the future and the Tykes will be hoping to see the defender flourish at Oakwell.

