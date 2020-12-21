Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is set for a loan move to Hamilton Academical next month.

Writing in the print edition of The Sun (page 65) yesterday, Alan Nixon claimed that Patterson, 20, could be heading to Hamilton on-loan for the remainder of this season.

Struggling in the Scottish Premiership, Hamilton sit in 11th-place of the table having claimed just 17 points from their opening 18 games.

But Patterson could be making the short journey north of the border to help them in their bid for survival.

A product of the Black Cats youth academy, Patterson has made two EFL Trophy appearances to his name this season but is yet to make his league debut.

He signed an extended deal in June this year but now Sunderland look set to loan him out as he vies for his first taste of first-team action.

Lee Johnson’s side were last week forced to postpone their next three outings.

The news comes as a blow to Johnson who had his side fired up after an emphatic 4-0 win away at Lincoln City in League One, having drawn at home to AFC Wimbledon since.

With two games in hand on most of the pack, Sunderland sit in 11th-place of the League One table in time for Christmas.

Fans though are optimistic that Johnson is the right man to take them back into the Championship, and they’ll be hoping to resume league duties with a win when they travel to Accrington Stanley before New Year.

As for Patterson, an exciting opportunity might away him in January, and it’ll be a good chance for Johnson to see what he’s got.