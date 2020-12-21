At the weekend, reports emerged claiming that QPR are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis on loan in January.

QPR’s form is faltering and Mark Warburton’s side are dropping down the Championship table.

The R’s have netted 19 goals in 20 league games so far and reports claim a new striker is on the radar for January.

Amid claims QPR are interested in signing £2m-rated Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, here’s three loan deals the club should pursue instead of the Preston North End and Huddersfield Town target:

Michael Obafemi – Southampton

Despite injury to star man Danny Ings, Obafemi has made only one Premier League appearance for the Saints.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and laid on four assists in 35 appearances since coming through Southampton’s youth academy.

A loan stint in the Championship could help further Obafemi’s development and would allow him consistent game time at a senior level.

Ellis Simms – Everton

The 19-year-old striker is one of Everton’s hottest prospects.

Simms is yet to make his senior debut but has been a prolific goalscorer for their Under-18s (41 goals in 44 games) and Under-23s (17 goals in 35 games).

Simms’ pace could prove to be a problem for Championship defences and could be a gamble worth taking for Mark Warburton.

Matej Vydra – Burnley

The final option is a man Championship defences know all too much about. Vydra has bags of experience in the second-tier and having started only once in the Premier League, could be an option for QPR.

Vydra has 65 goals and 22 assists in 187 Championship appearances, starring for Derby County in his two years at Pride Park.

The 28-year-old would be an impressive acquisition for Rangers but it would ride on whether or not Sean Dyche would be willing to let him leave Turf Moor.

