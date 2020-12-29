Ched Evans is a footballer who, in the past, has written his own headlines. That’s the past and deserves to stay there. However, with his dismissal from Fleetwood Town recently, the headlines are still being written by the Welshman.

Evans – his football before Fleetwood

Evans first made a name for himself as a youngster at Manchester City. Breaking through to first-team plans in 2007, it was only two years later that he earned a £3.1m move to Sheffield United.

After serving time in prison for an offence he was later cleared of, Evans joined Chesterfield in July 2016 before rejoining Sheffield United a year later for around £500,000.

He was loaned out to Fleetwood in July 2018, signing for the Cod Army on a permanent basis in August 2019 for £135,000. His time at the north west club has seen him score 37 goals and provide 13 assists in 99 appearances

Ched Evans ‘sacked’ by Fleetwood Town

Evans was sacked as a player at Fleetwood Town for what manager Joey Barton said were “multiple infractions” of club discipline whilst also citing that “at some point people keep crossing the line” and that he had to make decisions as a manager.

Barton was at pains to stress that this was all being kept ‘in-house’ and that nothing further would be said by the club. However, the Mail Online’s Mike Keegan expands on the reasons why this happened – something covered in more detail here on The72.

Fleetwood’s loss could be someone else’s gain

With Barton’s decision, Ched Evans is not going to play for Fleetwood Town again. However, he’ll be free to make a choice on his next steps in football come January 1. Here are three EFL sides where he would have a big impact.

1. Wycombe Wanderers: Wycombe are struggling at the moment. They sit on the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and, despite better performances, still aren’t putting sides away. They’ve only scored 13 goals this season; signing Ched Evans even on an initital half-season deal could give them the much-needed lift that they need.

2. Sheffield Wednesday: The Owls have just sacked boss Tony Pulis who gone on record as saying that the club didn’t have an out-and-out centre forward at the club. They are also deep into a battle against relegation and have just one win in their last 10 games. Have only scored 12 goals all season – could do with a boost from someone like Evans.

3. Hull City: The Tigers are sat just below the automatic places in League One – in 3rd on 34 points. Grant McCann’s men have scored 29 goals this season and bringing onboard a seasoned pro such as Evans to work alongside Mallik Wilks could be a masterstroke which sees the East Yorkshire side promoted at teh end of the season.

Would Ched Evans be better suited at a top League One club or lower Championship side?