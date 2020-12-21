Barnsley have a decision to make on the long-term future of Victor Adeboyejo.

The striker is in the final 12 months of his contract at Oakwell and is due to become a free agent in June 2012 as it stands.

Adeboyejo, who is 22 years old, is enjoying regular football under Valerien Ismael and has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with two goals.

Barnsley need a striker in the upcoming January transfer window which could see him slip down the pecking order if he doesn’t start adding more to his goal tally.

He is a decent asset for the Tykes to have. He’s young, has the potential to improve still and offers the Championship side more depth and competition in forward areas.

Adeboyejo had spells in the academies at Arsenal, AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic before joining Leyton Orient in 2014. He went on to play 18 times for the O’s as a youngster and was shipped out on loan to non-league to get some experience.

He had stints at Dulwich Hamlet and Margate, amongst others, and subsequently left Orient and London for South Yorkshire in 2017.

The forward has been loaned out to Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United since his move to Oakwell but has been given more of a chance this season.

Barnsley have a decision to make over the coming months on whether he has a future at the club or if they will let him leave for free at the end of the campaign.

Does Adeboyejo have a future at Barnsley?