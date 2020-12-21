Tony Pulis knew what the score was at Sheffield Wednesday when he took over the Owls after they sacked Garry Monk.

His brief was pretty simple and the demands made not expansive: keep us up. The Owls had gained a partial reprieve after being deducted 12 points for failing the EFL’s Financial Fair Play protocols.

This halving of the 12-point deduction was welcomed, though not enough to lift the Owls from the bottom of the Championship table.

Wednesday in transition – Pulis first win

Since his appointment at Hillsborough, Pulis has overseen eight Sheffield Wednesday games. Of these games, the former Middlesbrough and Stoke boss has won Saturday’s game against Coventry City, drawn three and lost the remaining four.

The Owls are looking a much more secure outfit of late and, to some extent, Pulis has slowed the rot that had set in at the South Yorkshire club.

It’s small steps done hesitantly, but the win over Coventry City shows that the former Middlesbrough and Stoke City boss at least has his men marching to his tune and in the right direction.

Pulis brutal assessment acts as a warning

Despite the welcome win against promoted Coventry City, Pulis is still very much aware of the task that lies in front of him and his Owls squad.

Speaking of this, per the Yorkshire Live website, Pulis said:

“I’m still miles away from what I would want, the team needs, the club and the supporters…We have got a lot of work to do.”

Continuing, Pulis adds that whilst the win over Coventry was welcome, he “won’t be carried away.”

The Owls are off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table thanks to that Coventry win. It’s a jump of one place to 12 points and 23rd and is only by merit of goal difference over Wycombe Wanderers.

However, in a season where slim margins might be important, Wednesday’s placing at the moment will be gratefully accepted. Especially now that they are hopefully heading in the right direction.

Right direction it may be, but Tony Pulis’ brutal words show that he thinks that they aren’t anywhere near there just yet.

