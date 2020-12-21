As per the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers have “no plans” to recall defender Charlie Mulgrew from his Fleetwood Town loan in January.

The Blackburn Rovers defender left to link up with Fleetwood Town in the summer after falling down the pecking order at Ewood Park.

Blackburn’s defensive injury woes

In the first half of the season, Rovers have been hit with a whole host of injury blows.

With injuries hitting Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton in recent weeks, midfielder Bradley Johnson was forced to fill in at centre-back in their defeat to Stoke City.

A chance to recruit

In January, Blackburn will be able to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Tony Mowbray originally said a quiet transfer window awaits the Ewood Park club. However, he admitted a move for a defender could be made as their injury woes continue.

No plans for recall

Another option available to Blackburn is recalling Charlie Mulgrew from his loan stint with Fleetwood.

However, it is said by the Lancashire Telegraph that Rovers have no plans to bring the experienced defender back early.

How is Mulgrew faring in League One?

The Scottish centre-back has been a mainstay in Joey Barton’s defence so far this season.

Across all competitions, the defender has played in 14 games. In the process, he has found the back of the net on one occasion.

