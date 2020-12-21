Ollie Turton has been a consistent performer for Blackpool over the past three-and-a-half seasons.

The defender is a safe pair of hands for the Tangerines and could play a key part in any potential push for the Play-Offs they make this term.

Turton, who is 29 years old, signed a new one-year contract extension in July and Neil Critchley’s side will be hoping he does the same again in 2021.

As it stands he is due to become a free agent in June next year and the Tangerines will no doubt want to keep him at the club for longer.

Fourth season at the club…

Turton joined the Seasiders in 2017 and has since made 139 appearances for the club. He has helped them establish themselves in League One and will be looking to help his side rise into the top six.

He competes with Michael Nottingham for the right-back spot which gives Neil Critchley’s side some strong competition and depth in that position.

They won’t want to lose Turton for nothing next year and need to ensure they’re ready to hand him an extension again, regardless of whether they are in the third tier again or able to return to the Championship.

Former Crewe man…

Turton started his career at Crewe Alexandra and rose up through the youth ranks with the Cheshire side. He played 190 games for the Railway men before making the switch to Bloomfield Road.

He has since made Blackpool his home and will be hoping to stick around a lot longer than when his deal expires next year.

