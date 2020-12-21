Rhys Bennett has proven to be a cracking signing for Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians swooped to sign the defender on a free transfer in mid-November and he has helped them rise to 3rd in League Two.

Bennett, who is 29 years old, only joined Chris Beech’s side on a short-term contract until January and they need to agree terms with him over a contract until the end of the season.

Boost promotion hopes…

If Carlisle can strike a deal with him then that would be a huge boost to their promotion hopes.

Bennett was released by Peterborough United at the end of the last campaign and spent the summer weighing up his options. He was still a free agent until last month but was been offered a chance to get game time by the Brunton Park club.

Beech’s men are hoping he sticks around for longer, but there could be interest from elsewhere in him this winter.

Career to date…

He started his senior career at Bolton Wanderers but never made a first-team appearance for the Trotters, mainly due to the fact they were in the Premier League when he was there.

The defender has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career with spells at Rochdale, Mansfield Town and Peterborough in the past.

He has slotted in well into Carlisle’s side and has played seven times since his move to the Lake District, chipping in with three goals from defence.

The Cumbrians’ fans will be hoping for a new Bennett contract for Christmas this year.

Will Carlisle keep Bennett?