Tony Pulis knew what the score was at Sheffield Wednesday when he took over the Owls after they sacked Garry Monk.

A partial repreive from a 12-point penalty for infringements of the EFL’s Financial Fair Play regulations. That reprieve was still not enough to lift them from the bottom of the table.

Pulis so far – Wednesday in transition

Since his appointment at Hillsborough, Pulis has overseen eight Sheffield Wednesday games. Of these games, the former Middlesbrough and Stoke boss has won Saturday’s game against Coventry City, drawn three and lost the remaining four.

The Owls are off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table thanks to that Coventry win. It’s a jump of one place to 12 points and 23rd and is only by merit of goal difference over Wycombe Wanderers.

However, in a season where slim margins might be important, Wednesday’s placing at the moment will be gratefully accepted.

Sheffield Wednesday injuries

Per the Yorkshire Live website, there are injuries to key players that need to be weighed up.

Wednesday next visit Ewood Park to take on a misfiring Blackburn Rovers outfit. The Owls will receive a boost with the return of defender Moses Odubajo after serving a yellow-card suspension.

However, they could still be missing injured duo Julian Borner and Massimo Luongo who have been out with a facial injury and knee problem respectively.

Even without this duo, it looks as if Tony Pulis has the Owls finally taking flight rather than having their feathers plucked.

Will Tony Pulis be able to pull off a Sheffield Wednesday rescue job this season?