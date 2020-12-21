Josh Bowler could do with leaving Everton on loan again for more first-team experience.

The winger spent last season with Hull City in the Championship but has stayed at Goodison Park for the first-half of this campaign.

However, he is way down the pecking order with the Premier League side and needs to leave to get more senior game time under his belt.

Ideal for Ryan Lowe’s side…

Plymouth should make a loan move for him and offer him guaranteed minutes in League One.

Bowler, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at Everton at the end of this term and needs to prove a point to secure his long-term future on Merseyside.

A switch to Plymouth would give him a chance to show what he can do in the Football League and potentially put him in the shop window next summer if the Toffees decide to release him.

Career to date…

Bowler had spells as a youngster at Aldershot, Fulham and QPR before Everton signed him in 2017. He has never played for their first-team but gained experience on loan at Hull.

The Tigers swooped to land him on loan in July 2019 and he made 31 appearances for the Yorkshire side in all competitions last term as they were relegated to the third tier.

He wasn’t a regular start for Grant McCann’s side in the Championship with many of his showings being from the bench. He would get more of a chance at Plymouth. The Pilgrims would benefit from bringing in some attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window and Bowler should be on their wish list.

Should Plymouth target Bowler?