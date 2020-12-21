Watford skipper Troy Deeney has opened up on his Huddersfield Town omission, and his rumoured ‘falling out’ with former boss Vladimir Ivic.

Sacked Watford manager Ivic took charge of his last game against Huddersfield Town over the weekend, with his former side falling to a 2-0 defeat.

Deeney was dropped for the game – he sat the full 90-minutes on the bench after a scoring run of three in his last three in the Championship.

Allegedly, Ivic had dropped Deeney for ‘disciplinary issues’. But the Serb would soon after lose his job, being replaced by Spanish quantity Xisco Munoz.

It’s been a chaotic turn of events at Vicarage Road, and speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney gave this side of matters:

“[It was] eventful..where do we start? We had training as normal on Friday, I got told the team and I wasn’t involved. I’m not happy but it is what it is.

“We were leaving at 2.30pm so at 2.10pm I was getting a massage but I got a call to say ‘Troy, can you come to see the gaffer?’

“I said no problem, I was just getting a massage so I would be there in 10 minutes. That was it, so I went to his office but he was in the canteen.

“So I went there, he was eating and he didn’t pull me [over] so I thought it couldn’t have been anything important. We’ll speak on the bus. We travelled up…nothing. We got the hotel…nothing.

“[So I thought] it can’t be an issue. I’ll be honest my face was probably like thunder because I had been dropped having scored three in three so I’m not happy but with so many games you start to understand it.”

The Watford man has come nuder criticism for his believed ‘role’ in Ivic’s departure.

Albeit not the most popular appointment, Deeney seems to have a sense of power at the club much greater than any one player should have.

That seemed to be the issue for Ivic who left this Watford side in 5th-place of the Championship, having overseen 22 games in charge and winning nine of those.

Munoz though will take charge of his first game on Boxing Day.

It’s a clash with league leaders Norwich City – nine points separate the two side, but a winning start for Munoz could set Watford on their way to an unlikely promotion this season.