Bradford City caretaker manager Mark Trueman has revealed his ambition to become an EFL manager.

Trueman is currently leading the League Two club in an interim capacity alongside Conor Sellars, following the sacking of Stuart McCall.

The pair have done a fine job so far in charge, having taken over a side in apparent crisis following six consecutive defeats in all competitions.

They have enjoyed an unbeaten first week since stepping up, however, earning a point at Crawley Town last Tuesday before following it up with a first win at the weekend at home to Cambridge United.

It marks an impressive start for Trueman and Sellars, who were previously coaching Bradford’s academy side.

Their efforts are only expected to be as a temporary stop-gap while the Bantams hierarchy look for their next permanent manager.

However, Trueman has now revealed that he does have managerial ambitions of his own, and would like to be in charge of an EFL club one day.

“Conor and myself have proved we can do the job and it’s something I’m working towards all the time,” he told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus following the win over Cambridge on Saturday, secured by a Harry Pritchard goal.

“I want to be a first-team coach in a football league club.

“This is great experience at the moment. Hopefully it sets foundations and everyone is confident we can do a good job.”

Their success has eased the need for a swift appointment, with Bradford now four points clear of the League drop zone.

They are still believed to be aiming for an appointment soon, though further matches are a distraction with a catch-up game at Grimsby Town on Tuesday night before beginning the festive fixtures.

Former Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United boss Paul Hurst has emerged as the new favourite to take on the role over the past few days, ahead of other names including Derek Adams and Jonathan Woodgate.