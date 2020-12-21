Charlton Athletic could do with some attacking reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Addicks are set to sign striker Ronnie Schwartz from FC Midtjylland next month, as covered by The72, but should target more than one attacking acquisition this winter to help their promotion push.

Their last game against Swindon Town showed the need for more of a cutting edge up top as Lee Bowyer’s side didn’t take all their chances.

One player they should look to sign next month in Colchester United’s Jevani Brown.

Catching the eye…

Brown, who is 26 years old, has caught the eye in League Two this season and his side could face a battle to keep hold of him amid expected interest from higher up the Football League.

The attacker has scored 11 goals in 19 games in all competitions this term.

He fits the bill for Charlton and would give them more pace and competition in their forward areas.

Former non-league…

Brown has had to work his way up the football pyramid from non-league having previously had stints at Peterborough United and MK Dons as a youngster.

He was thrown a Football League lifeline by Cambridge United in 2017 and adapted well to the step up, scoring 14 goals in 95 games.

Colchester then swooped in for him in 2019 and although he struggled for goals last season and was loaned out to Forest Green Rovers, Brown has since become the U’s key man this term.

Charlton should explore a deal to bring him to the Valley in January.

Will Charlton beat Plymouth this weekend?