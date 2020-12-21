Leicester City winger Demarai Gray is reportedly attracting serious Premier League attention, making a return to the Championship unlikely for the former Birmingham City man.

90 min report that there are a number of top-flight clubs who could be interested in his signature, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace are also believed to be interested in signing the 24-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The interest of a host of Premier League clubs appears to make is unlikely that he will have to drop into the second-tier to revive his career.

The progress of former England Under-21 international Gray has flatlined dramatically in recent years at the King Power Stadium.

He was seen as one of the country’s hottest young talents after breaking through in the Championship with Birmingham.

Becoming a Blues regular at the age of 18, he quickly became highly coveted, and was signed by Leicester in January 2016.

That thrust him straight into a Premier League title battle as the Foxes went on to complete one of the most remarkable stories in English football history.

Gray made 12 appearances in the second half of that season to collect a winners’ medal.

He remained a regular fixture in the years that followed, but struggled to step up from a prodigious talent to being the main man.

This season has been by far the worst so far, failing to play a single minute in the league for Leicester and playing just once match in the EFL Cup.

Despite the downturn in his fortunes, it appears there are still enough clubs who see the potential of old and still believe they can resurrect his Premier League career.