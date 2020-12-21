QPR are in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements this winter.

The Hoops need to climb up the league table and have been linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis in the upcoming January transfer window, as covered by The72.

However, one alternative Mark Warburton’s side should look at next month is Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet.

Attracting attention…

The highly-rated forward has caught the eye in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and Hibs could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

Nisbet, who is 23 years old, joined the Edinburgh side in the summer from Dunfermline Athletic and has scored 11 goals in 22 games in all competitions this term.

He fits the bill for QPR as he is young, proven he can score goals in Scotland and could potentially be sold on for big money in the future.

Proven goal scorer…

Nisbet has been in fine form over the past few seasons. He scored 34 goals for Raith Rovers two years ago in the Scottish League One before firing 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline in the Championship in the last campaign.

He started his career at Partick Thistle and broke into their first-team as a youngster. However, he struggled to make an impact in front of goal and was loaned out to East Stirlingshire, Ayr United and Dumbarton.

Nisbet left Partick in 2018 and has since worked his way back up.

He has been a hit at Hibs but QPR should look into a deal for him to bolster their attacking options in January.

Will QPR beat Swansea this weekend?