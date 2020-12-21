Doncaster Rovers are yet to open talks with key player Reece James over a new deal.

The League One side are unable to offer any of their side a new contract at this present time, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The likes of Jon Taylor, Joe Wright and Brad Halliday are all also in the final year on their current deals.

Key player…

James, who is 27 years old, has impressed for the Yorkshire side so far this season and has scored five goals in 16 appearances in all competitions. However, Donny haven’t started discussions over his long-term future at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Their boss Darren Moore has said: “Again, you have to remember the situation we’re under is really different. Maybe there would have been talks now if the club had been in a better situation that could have allowed us to have those conversations.

“Because of where we are and the season being where it is, we know the implications it has brought. It’s made things tight and really difficult. We’re just working to what we’ve got and the parameters we have been set.”

He added: “In terms of discussing the players’ contracts for the foreseeable future, those won’t be discussed now because it would not be the right time and it would be unfair on the club to do so right now.”

James joined the club in June last year from Sunderland on a two-year deal and has slotted in nicely at Doncaster. He had previously helped the Black Cats get to the Play-Off final.

Former Manchester United…

He started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before the Premier League giants handed him one senior appearance. He was tipped for a bright future as a youngster but fell out-of-favour at United in the end.

James had spells away from the North West at Carlisle United, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town before a permanent two-year stint at Wigan Athletic. He played 57 games for the Latics, helping them gain promotion to the Championship, before switching to Sunderland.

