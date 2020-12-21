Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said that he would like to bring “two or three players” to the Championship club in January, and identified two positions in which they may be light.

Boro have won three games on the bounce to ensure they spend Christmas Day inside the play-off places.

While they are currently in fine form, Warnock believes more will be needed to stay in the play-off fight in the second half of the season.

However, he also warned any potential new arrivals that they will have a hard time breaking into his high-flying squad.

Warnock told Teesside Live: “We’re going to try and bring two or three in to help us, but to be honest, they’d struggle to get into the team at the minute!

“I think at the minute we will struggle to stay in that top six because we’re so short of players.

“If we lost a centre-half or another midfield player we’d be struggling.

“We’d need a lot of luck. If we didn’t have any injuries I’d fancy us, mind. It’s such a wide-open league.”

If Middlesbrough are to remain in the final shakedown in that league, it appears adding depth at the back and in midfield are the top priorities.

Dael Fry and Paddy McNair have been the top partnership in the centre of defence for Boro this season, with on-loan Queens Park Rangers player Grant Hall and 18-year-old Nathan Wood the other options.

In the middle of the pitch they have George Saville, Jonny Howson and Sam Morsy as regular options and Lewis Wing ready as back-up, but again Warnock would like one more in that position.

Their options up front will likely be secure if Duncan Watmore agrees a new deal to stay on at the club following a successful short-term spell so far for the former Sunderland man.

All the signs remain good for Middlesbrough though, as they enter the festive period on a run of three consecutive defeats.

After home wins and clean sheets against Millwall and Luton Town, they let loose at Birmingham City on Saturday with a 4-1 win to squeeze back into the top six.