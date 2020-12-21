Sunderland midfielder Aiden McGeady has offered an extraordinary criticism of former manager Phil Parkinson, claiming he “could tell after 10 days he wasn’t the right man for the job”.

Parkinson was sacked last month after just over a year at the helm of the League One club.

He could only lead the Black Cats to an eighth-place finish in 2019-20 as they missed the play-off cut when the season was suspended.

And they were in the same position in the table when Parkinson was dismissed just a few weeks ago, with Lee Johnson appointed as his replacement.

Now one of Sunderland’s top stars has spoken out over how he was frozen out of the team under his management.

McGeady was banished to the club’s under-23 team, and he told the #SAFCUnflitered podcast that he believes he was used as a “scapegoat”.

“He couldn’t give me any examples of what I’d done wrong, any moments,” McGeady said. “He said he’d made his decision and that was it, really.

“I was absolutely raging, obviously, but part of me thought he would get the sack soon so I’ll just hang on. Because, I don’t want to be too disrespectful, but I could tell after ten days he wasn’t the right man for the job.

“We went from Jack Ross to him, you hear what people say, about him being old school and that. We didn’t play football, we had no game-plan, we hardly even trained. It wasn’t right.

“I thought I’d outlast him, but the team went on a run. I think he almost used me as a scapegoat, to deflect and say that I was the problem.

“I’ve had to deal with everything that’s gone on in the last year, people saying things about me jumping on the back of the rumours. There was no problem between me and Phil Parkinson – that was the crazy thing and the thing I couldn’t get my head around.”

McGrady has been brought back into the squad under new boss Johnson, being thrust straight back into the starting line-up on the day of his appointment against Wigan Athletic.

The former Irish international winger has played in three of the four matches since under the former Bristol City boss.

Sunderland are spending Christmas undercover after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, with their match against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend the first to be postponed.

A scheduled clash with Blackpool at the Stadium of Light tomorrow has also been called off, along with a potential Boxing Day cracker with Hull City.

Sunderland, who are likely to slip further down the table from their current position of 11th as a result, hope to return to action on December 29 at Accrington Stanley.