Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said his team won’t have a ‘fortune’ to spend if their pending takeover isn’t complete by next month.

The Premier League strugglers have been linked with Forest defender Joe Worrall in the run-up to January.

He’s been on their radar since September and the same rumours have come back into the fore as we approach January, with Forest valuing Worrall at £12million.

Speaking to Press Association about his January plans though, Dyche remains cautious about the resources at his disposal:

“At the minute you’ve seen with our colossal spending amounts in the summer, I don’t think there will be a fortune available if there isn’t a takeover.

“I’d be surprised if there is. There wasn’t in the summer so I don’t see why that would change.”

Burnley are in the midst of a takeover.

Dealings have seemingly stalled though and whether or not the club will have any newfound funding available for next month’s transfer window remains to be seen.

That however could spell good news for Forest.

Burnley are struggling in the Premier League and Dyche will no doubt be looking at bolstering his defence next month, with Worrall have been a prime target of the club’s.

So with financial concerns looming, Worrall might yet be safe from Burnley vultures, and Chris Hughton could be counting his lucky stars as he bids to save this Forest side from relegation.

A 1-1 draw at Millwall sees Forest go two unbeaten into their Boxing Day clash with Birmingham City, sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table.