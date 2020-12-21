Norwich City’s Emi Buendia is attracting a lot of attention ahead of next month’s transfer window – should they move for Brentford’s Emiliano Marcondes?

All of Norwich, Nottingham Forest and QPR are being linked with Marcondes.

The 25-year-old is entering the final six months of his deal at Brentford and with renewal talks ongoing, reports claim that the Championship trio are ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation.

Over at Norwich, they’re enjoying a fine season in the Championship.

Flying-high and looking good an immediate return to the top-flight, one of their stars of the season has been Buendia.

The Argentine impressed last season – he featured 36 times and scored the one goal, before being linked with a summer move to Leeds United.

Since, Buendia has gone on to score six goals in 16 Championship outings to make himself a prime target of Arsenal’s.

With a January move looking more and more likely, Daniel Farke might be considering his options – Marcondes is on his radar, but could he get him in next month?

Marcondes has featured 16 times in the Championship this season, without scoring.

He seems favoured by Thomas Frank but Brentford will no doubt be strengthening next month as they bid for a top-six finish, and they could yet offload the likes of Marcondes whose contract is out in the summer.

Having proved shrewd businessmen, the Brentford hierarchy might consider a ‘quick sale’ for Marcondes next month and for Farke, Marcondes could be the perfect man to come in for Buendia should he leave.

The Dane is a similar type player and whilst he hasn’t enjoyed the season Buendia has, he’d make for a strong – albeit probably short-term – replacement for the creative void that Buendia would leave in his wake.

Likely available on a cut-price as well, Norwich should keep a closer eye on Marcondes ahead of next month.