Nottingham Forest’s Brice Samba has proved a contested name this season – should the club target a loan move for Fulham’s Marek Rodak?

Samba featured 40 times in his maiden season at Forest last time round, having made all 20 appearances in this campaign.

But the 26-year-old is a contested name.

Forest have conceded 25 goals this season and kept just four clean sheets, with Samba making a string of blunders along the way.

Chris Hughton could well be eyeing up a replacement in a bid to secure his side’s Championship status and a loan move for Rodak could well be the key to doing just that.

Breaking through under Scott Parker last year, Rodak proved one of best stoppers in the Championship having kept 14 clean sheets in 33 appearances.

He proved pivotal in their eventual promotion and would start this new Premier League season between the sticks.

Rodak though would make just the one top-flight appearance before being dropped for on-loan PSG man Alphonse Areola.

The Frenchman has since proved a favourite of Parker’s with some strong performances, and the club have the option to make permanent his deal should they wish.

It’s forced Rodak onto bench duties.

At 24-years-old and having just made his break through in the Championship, Rodak will be gunning to play football and the Slovakian could yet be considering his options ahead of next month.

Forest are a team that could do with an improvement in goal and Rodak would be just that.

The buck stops with Parker though – with only the 32-year-old Fabricio to fall back on should Rodak leave, Parker might prefer him to stay on his bench for this season.

A ‘dream’ signing for Forest, and not beyond the realms of possibility.