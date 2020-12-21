Manchester United are set to offload defender Phil Jones next month – should Blackburn Rovers line up a return for the 28-year-old?

Jones is a product of the Rovers youth academy.

He graduated into the first team during the 2009/10 season and would go on to make 35 Premier League appearances for the club before joining Manchester United in 2011.

Since, Jones has gone on to make 224 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, winning a Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

But he would be exiled by manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer last season.

Jones featured just twice in the Premier League owing to poor form and a string of injuries which have kept him for the entirety of this season.

But United are expecting his fitness to return in time for a loan deal next month, and are prepared to pay a ‘significant’ part of his reported £120,000-a-week wages.

Derby County are the team in the Championship being linked, with both Burnley and West Bromwich Albion in the running.

Wayne Rooney is said to be keen on a reunion with his former United teammate, but would a Blackburn reunion make more sense for Jones?

Rovers have this season proved indifferent – free-scoring at one end but leaky at the other.

Tony Mowbray is short on defensive options having failed to bolster his side in the summer, and with injuries piling up as well, he’ll no doubt be considering a defensive option in next month’s transfer window.

Locality could play a part in this, and given his Blackburn roots and Mowbray’s defensive needs, it makes the move all the more realistic.