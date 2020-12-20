It didn’t take long for Watford to lose patience with head coach Vladimir Ivic who was sacked on Saturday just four months into his reign at Vicarage Road. It took even less time to announce the signature of his successor, Xisco Muñoz.

In a post on the club website, the Hornets said of the capture of the 40-year-old Spaniard that they were “pleased to confirm” his arrival and that he arrives “with an attacking philosphy to his coaching“.

Xisco Muñoz – a little deeper detail

There was a lot of noise about Spaniard Munoz in certain quarters before Watford announced his arrival.  He was formerly in charge at Georgian powerhouse side Dinamo Tbilisi.

He’d been at the capital club since January 2019, joining as assistant manager. He was listed as the club’s joint-head coach alongside Spanish compatriot Roberto Cuesta on the club website.

Munoz and Cuesta guided Tbilisi to the top of the Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga table – Georgia’s top-tier competition. Their side had a current season record of W12-D4-L2 and have scored 33 goals to just 9 conceded.

‘Wish him luck’ – Watford fans begin to comment on Muñoz decision

Many fans might consider Watford approach and capture of Munoz to be ‘left-field’ or accuse those in a position of choosing the next manager at the club to be ‘short-sighted’ or guilty of ‘short-termism’. Whatever the views these fans have, they must all agree that an appointment was better made sooner rather than later.

Here are some the views of fans that are currently doing the rounds on Twitter.

