It didn’t take long for Watford to lose patience with head coach Vladimir Ivic who was sacked on Saturday just four months into his reign at Vicarage Road. It took even less time to announce the signature of his successor, Xisco Muñoz.

In a post on the club website, the Hornets said of the capture of the 40-year-old Spaniard that they were “pleased to confirm” his arrival and that he arrives “with an attacking philosphy to his coaching“.

Xisco Muñoz – a little deeper detail

There was a lot of noise about Spaniard Munoz in certain quarters before Watford announced his arrival. He was formerly in charge at Georgian powerhouse side Dinamo Tbilisi.

He’d been at the capital club since January 2019, joining as assistant manager. He was listed as the club’s joint-head coach alongside Spanish compatriot Roberto Cuesta on the club website.

Munoz and Cuesta guided Tbilisi to the top of the Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga table – Georgia’s top-tier competition. Their side had a current season record of W12-D4-L2 and have scored 33 goals to just 9 conceded.

‘Wish him luck’ – Watford fans begin to comment on Muñoz decision

Many fans might consider Watford approach and capture of Munoz to be ‘left-field’ or accuse those in a position of choosing the next manager at the club to be ‘short-sighted’ or guilty of ‘short-termism’. Whatever the views these fans have, they must all agree that an appointment was better made sooner rather than later.

Here are some the views of fans that are currently doing the rounds on Twitter.

Always tried not to prejudge managerial appointments and trying not to do that now, despite Xisco's lack of experience. Everyone has to start somewhere. Bloody hell though, he's going to be on a rapid learning curve. I wish him luck; I reckon he'll need it #watfordfc — Anthony Matthews (@Ant_Watford) December 20, 2020

I wonder do Watford have a Tinder like app for appointing new managers. They always seem to have a lad lined up instantly after sacking the latest manager #watfordfc — Andrew Ward (@andywardjnr7) December 20, 2020

Screw administration in 2009 and having a three sided stadium, these are the banter years right here #watfordfc — MaxWT 🐝 (@maxwtibble) December 20, 2020

We all know the blockage to Brexit isn't fishing but the EU wanting continued access to #watfordfc head coach post. — Entername (@hornglory) December 20, 2020

#WatfordFC is a true modern day football soap opera. There is so much going on, so many sub-plots, twists and turns. You want to keep tuning in. https://t.co/XzUiAfTQK0 — Foxy in the Box 🦊 (@foxyinthebox) December 20, 2020

Now we just need a manger from the Bulgarian league and the Swedish league for a full house #watfordfc @WatfordFC — Adam Barker (@Adam_Barker94) December 20, 2020

Predicted possible #watfordfc headlines in the near future: Panic At The Xisco (Watford lose 3 on the bounce) XISCO INFERNO (fire at the training ground) I'm sure there's others. — Nick Chainey (@NLFG) December 20, 2020

What is it with watford getting foreign managers that nobody knows of ? Give this bloke 3 months till he's kicked out of the door #watfordfc — LT ☮™ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LeeTaylor93) December 20, 2020

Will Xisco Muñoz make it to the end of the season with Watford?