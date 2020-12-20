It was horrific form that saw Bradford City lose five-on-the-spin including last Saturday’s 3-1 loss that led to Stuart McCall’s sacking.

That has opened up a slew of rumours as to who is next in line to take over at Valley Parade. However, the more pressing matter on Saturday was for Mark Trueman to keep City’s better form ticking over after a draw midweek vs a dangerous Crawley Town outfit.

Visitors Cambridge would have been expected to win against a struggling Bantams outfit – the Us sitting in-and-around the play-off picture. As it was, it was the home side that won 1-0 to send their visitors back home pointless.

Where the result leaves both sides

Bradford City earned their 1-0 win on the back of grit and determination, supported with a heap of graft. It was a game where Paudie O’Connor’s assist led to Harry Pritchard (42′) opening the scoring just before the half-time whistle.

This better result, City’s first win in eight games, sees the Bantams lift themselves to 21st in the table on 17 points. They are four points clear of the drop zone.

For Cambridge, it leaves them handily placed in 9th – just two places and two points outside the play-off picture.

Three Bradford City players who impressed vs Cambridge United

Paudie O’Connor: former Leeds United youngster O’Connor is really growing into his role at the heart of the Bamtams defence. He led with eight defensive headers, four clearances and three interceptions in a solid display at the back.



Elliot Watt: defensive midfielder Watt saw a lot of the games possession (7.8%) and completed 47 of 64 passes (73% accuracy), including one key pass to set up a City chance. He made two of his four tackles as well as four clearances and three interceptions in a display that helped protect Bradford’s back-four.

Callum Cooke: central midfielder Cooke helped keep the Bradford City engine room ticking over. He completed 29 of his 34 passes (85% accuracy and his four tackles helped to break up Cambridge’s play. He also has three shots – one of which was on target and another that hit the woodwork.

Stats mentioned derived from WhoScored.com match page.

Where will Bradford City end their 2020/21 League Two campaign?