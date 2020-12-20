Watford have tonight confirmed the appointment of Xisco Munoz as head coach.

Last night, Watford parted ways with manager Vladimir Ivic.

The Serb had been in charge for just four months having overseen 22 games in charge, winning nine of them and leaving the club in 5th-place of the Championship table.

Tonight though, Watford have appointed their fifth manager since 2018 in the 40-year-old Munoz.

He was most recently in charge at Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia, having guided the club to two straight leagues titles in the past two seasons.

A former player of Valencia, he won the UEFA Cup and La Liga with the club.

Joining him at Vicarage Road will be his assistant Roberto Cuesta and Jorge Abella as his strength and conditioning coach.

Ivic’s sacking last night shocked many.

Defeat at Huddersfield Town last night proved the final straw for the Watford board – owner Gino Pozzo and chairman Scott Duxbury have been widely criticised for their ruthlessness with managers.

Next up for the Hornets is a Boxing Day clash with league leaders Norwich City.

A huge order for Munoz in his first game in charge of the cub – fans will be optimistic though, with their promotion chances still very much real.

Watford currently sit nine points behind Norwich City, with just one point needed for all of Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Reading to go level with Watford.