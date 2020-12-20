Watford chairman Scott Duxbury has given his backing to captain Troy Deeney and his “high level of professionalism”.

It has been a weekend of high drama at the Hornets, with head coach Vladimir Ivic sacked following a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town yesterday.

A swift replacement looks likely with Dinamo Tbilisi boss Xisco expected to be appointed imminently.

The circumstances around Troy Deeney’s exclusion from the team at Huddersfield remain something of a mystery.

The long-serving skipper was only named on the bench and was not brought on despite being fully fit.

After the match, Ivic told the media that the reason was for “some discipline issues”, refusing to give another further details.

Just hours later, the sacking of Ivic was announced, bringing an end to a spell which has lasted only four months.

This afternoon, chairman and chief executive Duxbury took the unusual step of issuing quotes through the club’s social media channels, giving his backing to Deeney.

He said: “Nobody at the club is in any doubt over Troy Deeney’s high level of professionalism in his work.

“Troy is quick to hold his hands up when his conduct has fallen short of the required standard but we are satisfied that was not the case.”

“There will be no hangover from this. We must move on and Troy, as club captain, will play a major role in achieving our aims this season.”

Whatever conflict had taken place between coach and captain, the actions taken in the past 24 hours have seen the club come down decisively in favour of Deeney over Ivic.

The striker has made over 400 appearances for the Hornets since signing for the club from Walsall more than a decade ago, scoring 137 goals

Already considered one of the club greats, he can be expected to play a key role in the second half of the season after an injury-hit start to the campaign.

The dismissal of Ivic, despite sitting fifth in the Championship table, was a clear signal that automatic promotion is the target for Watford, following their relegation from the Premier League last season.