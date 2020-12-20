Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted he will consider a move for a defender in the January transfer window.

A 1-0 defeat at Stoke City yesterday places Rovers in 11th place in the Championship table over Christmas.

A contributor to their run of three losses in four has been a host of injury issues, most prominently at the back.

Scott Wharton is likely to be out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury at Brentford earlier this month.

They received another blow in the centre-back department this week with Derrick Williams ruled out long-term with a quad injury.

And now Daniel Ayala has become the latest to suffer an issue, with a knock that kept him out of the trip to Stoke and might rule him out of their Boxing Day visit to Birmingham City too.

Darragh Lenihan and youngster Hayden Carter are currently their only fit central defenders, with Mowbray choosing to move Bradley Johnson from midfield to play alongside Lenihan in the defeat to the Potters.

Explaining his thinking after the game, Mowbray told the club website: “We know about Derrick Williams, we know about Scott Wharton, both have long-term injuries.

“We’re stretched in that position, there was a shout whether we would play Hayden Carter or whether we’d play Johnson.

“We went with Johnson because Stoke can be a physical, direct team.

“We’ll have to explore the possibility of going into the market in January to bring in another centre half.

“Otherwise I’m not sure whether we’ll get through with Hayden Carter, for instance, who is a good prospect for us.”

Blackburn have also been struggling in the right side of defence, with Joe Rankin-Costello out along with potential fill-in Elliott Bennett.

Helped by the 15 goals of striker Adam Armstrong, Blackburn are the Championship’s second-highest scorers so far this season behind only Bournemouth.

The defence hasn’t been particularly bad, conceding 24 goals in the 20 games, but an addition that strengthens that area would be a huge boost to their chances of mounting a play-off push in the second half of the campaign.