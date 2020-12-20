Watford are set to appoint Dinamo Tbilisi boss Xisco as their new boss inside the next 48 hours, according to MailOnline.

The Hornets sacked Vladimir Ivic as head coach last night following a 2-0 defeat away at Huddersfield Town.

That was only a fourth defeat of the season as Watford sat fifth in the table, but that was not enough to save him from being the latest man at Vicarage Road to face the axe.

Former Valencia winger Xisco was immediately installed as the favourite to replace Ivic, and an appointment looks likely to be made within the next couple of days.

The Spaniard is believed to be ready to step down from his current role with Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi.

He only became head coach at the club a few months ago, having had previous spells as a player and coach with the current league champions.

Xisco remains best known for his playing career, having played for a number of sides in La Liga.

He enjoyed the most success at his first club Valencia, coming through the youth system to make 67 appearances for the first team.

That included playing a key role in the team that won the league title and UEFA Cup double in 2004 under Rafa Benitez.

Xisco moved to Real Betis in 2005 and spent five seasons there, before later moving to Levante and closing out his career with Tbilisi and Gimnastic.

He will join with a Watford team with very high expectations, with the dismissal of Ivic a clear sign that automatic promotion back to the Premier League is the only target.