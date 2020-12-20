Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka has given his backing to Neil Etheridge after a big mistake from the goalkeeper in their defeat to Middlesbrough.

It was a miserable afternoon for the Blues yesterday as Karanka’s former side secured a 4-1 win at St Andrews.

Maxime Colin had given Birmingham an early lead, but that promise seemed a long way away as Boro hit back through Britt Assombalona, George Saville, Lewis Wing and an Etheridge own goal.

Current Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock offered great praise for Etheridge, who was his number one goalkeeper at Cardiff City, ahead of the match.

But it was certainly a match to forget for the Philippines international, who made a terrible error for Boro’s third goal.

Etheridge came to claim a corner kick early in the second half, only to fumble as it slid through his hands, on target and into the goal.

It was an embarrassing moment for the 30-year-old, but his manager has offered his full backing.

Karanka told the media after the match: “I always said he is one of the best in the keepers in the league and he belongs to the Premier League.

“I don’t want to change my mind because he made two mistakes. He was, he is and will be really important for us.

“For sure he is going to keep going in the same way, he knows he is going to play the next game.

“If I have to say how good he is when he is saving us. I have to say today that he is a top, top keeper.”

It was a bad day all-round for Birmingham and one in which the threat of being pulled into a Championship relegation battle began to loom.

The Blues will be in 17th place for Christmas having slipped down the table under a three-match losing run.

The loss to Middlesbrough was preceded by single-goal defeats at the hands of both Watford and Cardiff City.

Birmingham now have good reason to be looking nervously behind them, with the relegation zone just six points away ahead of clashes with strugglers Nottingham Forest and Derby County to finish 2020.