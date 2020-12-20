Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen will be back on the pitch tomorrow for the first time since March.

The Wales international is set to play for Stoke’s under-23s, according to StokeonTrent Live.

Allen, 30, has been out through injury for more than nine months, since suffering an Achielles tendon rupture in the last match before the first national lockdown in March.

He has been back in training over the past month and building up his workload, and he is now ready to make a first playing appearance.

The Potters’ under-23 team play against West Bromwich Albion on Monday afternoon, and Allen is lined up to feature in the match.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has a long injury list but is beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Along with Allen, he is also missing John Obi Mikel and Sam Clucas in midfield, but he hopes to have all three back by the new year.

Striker Lee Gregory will be out for longer, while Tyrese Campbell has been ruled out for the season. Goalkeepers Angus Gunn and Adam Davies are also both out.

But the return of Allen will give Stoke the most reasons for optimism, with the former Swansea City and Liverpool player a potential game-changer in the second half of the season.

The Potters are currently outside the play-off positions on goal difference after picking up their ninth win in 20 matches yesterday, a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers secured through Nick Powell’s early goal.

They also have an EFL Cup quarter-final, at home to Tottenham Hotspur, to look forward to on Wednesday.