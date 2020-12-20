Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis had good reason to be thankful to Keiren Westwood after finally achieving a first win as boss.

At the ninth time of asking, Pulis finally collected a three-point haul as Owls chief yesterday, as Tom Lees’ second-half header secured a 1-0 win over Coventry City at Hillsborough.

The clean sheet was equally important and goalkeeper Westwood produced a fine display between the posts to earn it.

Most impressively, the stopper was making a premature return to the team following a groin injury.

He was expected to be ruled out for up to six weeks when he picked up the injury in the first half of only the second match he had played all season, at Swansea City.

But less than four weeks later he was back in the side, helping to cover the knee injury suffered earlier in the week by fellow goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Pulis was full of praise for his number one following a successful return to action, telling the media: “He has been really good in the dressing room.

“The problem with him is he picked up a couple of injuries but he always wanted to play and always wanted to be part of it. He has travelled with us and been a good voice in the dressing room.

“He can be a bit off the wall at times but that’s what goalkeepers are. I don’t think I have ever met a sensible, level-headed goalkeeper so he fits the bill perfectly for me!”

Westwood is in his seventh season at Sheffield Wednesday but it has not all been plain sailing.

Under previous boss Garry Monk, he was frozen out of the first team entirely, but Pulis made him his first-choice goalkeeper as soon as he was appointed at the club last month.

The new boss refused to comment on those events, however, saying: “I don’t criticise any managers who have been in my position. They have to do what they have to do.

“There is not one set rule to manage or a set of characteristics that make you successful. There are lots of things.

“Other managers who have been here, if they have not picked him they have had a reason for not picking him.”

The Owls’ victory moved them off the bottom of the Championship table, edging ahead of Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference, though they are still four points adrift of safety.