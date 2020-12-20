Former Bradford City manager Simon Grayson has sent out a stark warning to whoever takes on the Valley Parade hot seat next.

The Bantams are on the lookout for a new boss after the sacking of Stuart McCall a week ago.

They were outside the League Two relegation zone on goal difference alone when McCall was dismissed as manager for the third time.

The man who took over from McCall the previous time has was sacked, in February 2018, was Grayson, but he spent only three months in Bradford before deciding to walk out at the end of the season.

In a column for The Football League Paper, Grayson warned whoever joins the West Yorkshire club next that it will not be as attractive a proposition as it seems.

“I just felt something wasn’t right,” he said. “A lot of things behind the scenes didn’t make sense and my gut feeling was that the team would struggle.

“Unfortunately, that came to fruition when they got relegated to League Two at the end of the season.

“Since then, the club have been on a bit of a downward spiral, despite a change in the ownership structure. Heading into the weekend, they were 21st in League Two, with three wins from 17 games.

“One issue that any manager or player will always face is the expectancy and pressure that comes with representing such a big club.

Grayson added: “Ultimately, though, it doesn’t matter how big a club you are. You’ve got to have a solid structure and a long-term strategy if you want to be successful.”

Bradford are currently searching for their seventh permanent manager in less than three years.

Former Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United boss Paul Hurst has emerged as the new favourite to take on the role over the weekend.

Hurst, 46, has been out of work since being sacked by the Iron back in January, and leads a field which also includes Derek Adams, Jonathan Woodgate, Ryan Lowe and Sol Campbell.

The Bantams’ need has at least been made a little less pressing by the results achieved in the past week under caretaker bosses Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars.

After ending a six-match losing run in all competitions with a draw at Crawley Town on Tuesday, Bradford earned three points yesterday as Harry Pritchard’s goal secured a 1-0 win over Cambridge United.