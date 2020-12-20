Stoke City’s young striker Tyrese Campbell is currently out injured and one of a growing number on the treatment table at the Brittania Stadium.

His injury has scuppered moves by Premier League duo Wolves and Burnley to bring him to top-tier football.

The severity of that injury, suffered in the 2-1 defeat against Cardiff City, means that the youngster will miss the rest of this season – the injury in question being a serious knee issue.

Campbell and Stoke – a truncated season

The 20-year-old had been in stunning form for the Potters ahead of suffering his season-ending injury. He’d featured in 16 Championship games for Michael O’Neill’s men, scoring 6 goals and providing 7 assists.

That level of dual threat is something that Stoke City will miss as they look to push on this season. They currently sit 7th in the Championship table, on a single goal difference above a sliding Reading outfit.

From there, first priority must be to consolidate their play-off place, then push on and aim for a promotion spot – they are just five points shy of 2nd.

O’Neill comments on Glasgow pair interest from last season

Speaking to The Athletic, Stoke boss O’Neill confirmed what many had long thought, that Campbell had been a figure of interest from Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers last season.

On this, O’Neill said: “There was interest in him from both Celtic and Rangers. We were looking at compensation of £400,000.” However, the club convinced him to stay in the Potteries and with the Championship side.

In danger of falling through the cracks at Stoke City, Tyrese Campbell was given a chance by O’Neill and he scored three over last year’s Christmas period – signing a new contract.

Season over but looking forward

This season is over for Tyrese Campbell, he will will be using what is left to fight back to fitness.

That fitness will be needed ahead of next summer when preseason kicks in. It remains to be seen if interest from the likes of Wolves and Burnley; Rangers and Celtic will be there when Tyrese Campbell is back to full fitness.

