It was a whirlwind affair and a brand of Football League-ready play that saw Barrow promoted from the National League.

They topped the table by four points when Covid-19 firstly postponed, then curtailed the football season in England below Championship level.

That was all achieved under the guiding hand of Ian Evatt, his style of play fluid and dynamic and, more often than not, too much for National League sides to handle.

Evatt leaves for Bolton – changing landscape at Holker Street

Evatt didn’t take up the chance to manage Barrow in League Two. Instead, he was poached by their divisional rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Evatt’s leaving the Cumbrian club saw a change in personnel with David Dunn taking over the playing side of the club. A slide towards the bottom, and a run of awful form, saw the club relieve him of his managerial duties.

Since then a number of names such as Sam Ricketts, David Flitcroft and Scott Booth have been mentioned as in the running to replace Dunn at the stumbling League Two strugglers.

New day, new name for The Bluebirds

Barrow will remain a viable option for managers wanting to add depth to their CV. There, has can be seen above, been much reported interest in the position.

The latest name to emerge from the pack, and install themselves at the head of an ever-changing field, is Michael Jolley.

Jolley was lastly at Grimsby Town, managing them for 85 games until mid-November 2019 after joining them from Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna where he did a six-month, 19-game spell.

The 43year-old has been out of football since leaving the Mariners last year, but is now heading the pack for the Holker Street job. He’s the latest name of many in a situation that Bluebirds fans will want sorting out sooner rather than later.

Should Barrow take a chance with Jolley or happily go elsewhere?