Sunderland are still in the midst of a takeover.

Earlier in the season it was reported that Sunderland owner Stewart Donald had found new owners for his club.

Current club director Juan Sartori alongside the Frenchman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus were outed as the two names readying the takeover, which would see Donald retain a 15% stake.

Talks have been ongoing for a while after resolving their managerial issue, fans are expecting more news.

But The Sun’s Alan Nixon has today taken to Twitter to provide this update:

Louis-Dreyfus then was originally planning a ’50/50′ split with Sartori for the majority portion of the club that Donald was looking to sell on.

As stated above though, that would only give him a 39% of the overall share.

The Frenchman ‘wants to have the final say’ in the dealings and he could hold out for 75% of the shares, with a 30% controlling stake.

Takeover bids are long-winded and the more that they’re dragged out, the more unlikely they seem to materialise.

Fans were hopeful of sealing new owners having heard news of Sartori and Louis-Dreyfus’ pursuit earlier in the season, but inevitably those talks have stalled.

Even with matters improving on the pitch under new boss Lee Johnson, the club remains destined for a Football League future without a clear plan in the boardroom.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to Accrington Stanley after Christmas – Johnson’s side now sit in 11th-place of the table and four points off the top-six.