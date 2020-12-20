Norwich City earned yet another victory on Saturday as they beat Cardiff City 2-0 at Carrow Road.

The three points for the Canaries meant that they took a further lead at the top of the table, and guarantees that they’ll be in first place for Christmas, something of a good omen for Championship sides looking to be promoted.

One man who has been in scintillating form so far this season is midfielder Emi Buendia, he’s been terrific going forward and looks a constant threat and far too good for this level.

On Saturday he netted a superb goal in the first-half of Norwich’s victory and it came off the back of the midfielder netting against Reading just four days before.

He picked up the man of the match award in both games, and will now look to go on and prove why he is one of the best in the division.

Here’s how Norwich fans reacted to his performance on Saturday…

I really hope Emi Buendia doesn’t go to Arsenal in January, for his own career not the fact I’m a Norwich fan #OTBC #NCFC — David Hudson (@DavidNCFC01) December 19, 2020

Great win, Buendia, Cantwell and Hanley outstanding and we don't often say it but ref had an excellent game today #ncfc #otbc #canarycall — Mike Betts (@mikebetts725) December 19, 2020

Some majestic moments from football heaven today, getting a little frustrated now and therefore makes sense to take him off and not risk any cards or injury. We really are lucky to have a player of Buendia’s class in our beloved yellow and green! #ncfc #otbc — Ben Bray (@99BenBray1) December 19, 2020

Buendia and Cantwell bossing it in midfield. Cracking game so far. #ncfc #otbc — Roger Farrant (@roger_farrant) December 19, 2020