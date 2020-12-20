The Sun journals Alan Nixon has responded to ‘online talk’ linking Swindon Town’s Scott Twine to QPR.

The 21-year-old midfielder is currently on-loan at Newport County.

He’s scored six goals in 18 League Two outings this season and Swindon Town fans have quickly taken to Twitter amid talk of him being wanted by QPR.

Responding to the murmurs, Nixon gave this update:

Swindon expect him back https://t.co/VWnTX9ZT18 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 20, 2020

Swindon then are expecting to bring Twine back to the club upon the completing of his loan spell in Wales.

Fans suggests that Swindon are in need of financial backing in next month’s transfer window and that they could be prepared to offload Twine to QPR.

But Nixon has seemingly put those rumours to bed.

QPR are a club in turmoil right now – a late equaliser at Wycombe Wanderers yesterday piled the pressure on manager Mark Warburton.

Reports have since claimed that the club are ‘reviewing’ his position as manager, with a Boxing Day fixture against Swansea City on the horizon.

Goals are needed at QPR and Twine looks as though he could be a keen addition – the youngster has been in fine form for Newport this season and Swindon would likely take the money.

But as per reported by Nixon, Swindon want Twine back, and that could well end QPR’s alleged pursuit of the midfielder.

QPR sit in 19th-place of the table going into Christmas – now just four points off the drop zone.