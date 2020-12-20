Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is under pressure with the club faltering in this first-half of the Championship season.

The R’s have performed poorly for the majority of the campaign so far and will hope that an improvement is shown in the coming weeks otherwise it could see them become major relegation candidates.

QPR have won just once in their last 11 league games, and on top of that the West London club has failed to win any of their last seven league games, prompting supporters to get on the back of manager Warburton.

The R’s sit in 19th and are now just four points above the drop zone, although Derby County, the team sitting in 22nd, have a game in hand on QPR.

It will be interesting to see how he deals with the busy Christmas schedule and whether he’ll still be in a job come January.

Here’s how R’s supporters reacted towards the manager after Saturday’s draw with Wycombe Wanderers…

Warburton gone tonight would save Christmas — Alex (@qprAL27) December 19, 2020

I like Warburton I really do but we can't kill a game off when dominating really annoys me also why are we playing dykes every game couldn't score if the hosl was 3 times the size i seriously believe we need a change and a proven goalscorer #QPR — Alan Fuller (@alanfullerqpr) December 19, 2020

Warburton is done in my eyes but if you think he’s the answer to all our problems, then I fear you’re sadly mistaken. — JamesEvans (@QPRJevans) December 19, 2020

Warburton needs to go upstairs. His clearly good at promoting youth, good at numbers but lacks certain management traits. Great guy but we can’t get dragged into a relegation battle — QPR Travels (@QPRTravels) December 19, 2020

Time for Warburton to go, tactically terrible today as it has been for ages, I think we have to do everything we can to get Slavan Bilic in now. — Kevin🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@qpr_kevin) December 19, 2020

Warburton’s got to go now surely — Ricky Tuitt (@RickyTuittQPR) December 19, 2020

Why does Warburton still have a job — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) December 19, 2020





