Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is under pressure with the club faltering in this first-half of the Championship season.

The R’s have performed poorly for the majority of the campaign so far and will hope that an improvement is shown in the coming weeks otherwise it could see them become major relegation candidates.

QPR have won just once in their last 11 league games, and on top of that the West London club has failed to win any of their last seven league games, prompting supporters to get on the back of manager Warburton.

The R’s sit in 19th and are now just four points above the drop zone, although Derby County, the team sitting in 22nd, have a game in hand on QPR.

It will be interesting to see how he deals with the busy Christmas schedule and whether he’ll still be in a job come January.

Here’s how R’s supporters reacted towards the manager after Saturday’s draw with Wycombe Wanderers…