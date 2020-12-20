It was a definite surprise move by a supposedly disgruntled Watford to get rid of coach Vladimir Ivic who’d only been with the Hornets four months.

Ivic’s dismissal came after a lacklustre 2-0 loss at the hands of a wildly inconsistent Huddersfield Town outfit. That seemed to be the straw which broke the camel’s back.

It’s not as if the Londoners are in dire straits, either. They sit 5th in the table and and they are only four points shy of 2nd place and the automatic promotion places.

Ivic gone – vacant position up for grabs

With Ivic’s departure from Vicarage Road, Watford have a position to fill. It is a position that, in all honesty, they’ll not struggle to fill.

The Hornets are a formidable outfit and, once firing smoothly on all cylinders, will be a side that many would think are primed for a quick return to the Premier League.

They have that Premier League experience and they have also managed to keep a grip on many of the players who were the foundation of their top-tier squad.

Then, well then there is the tantalising prospect of a January transfer window for a new boss to strategise. Many names are being bandied around, such as these suggested here at The72.

Xisco Munoz – a frontrunner in deeper detail

There is a lot of noise about Spaniard Munoz in certain quarters. He’s currently in caretaker charge at Georgian powerhouse side Dinamo Tbilisi.

He’s been at the capital club since January 2019, joining as assistant manager. He’s now listed as the club’s joint-head coach alongside Spanish compatriot Roberto Cuesta on the club website.

Munoz and Cuesta have guided Tbilisi to the top of the Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga table – Georgia’s top-tier competition. They have a current season record of W12-D4-L2 and have scored 33 goals to just 9 conceded.

Final thoughts

Many might consider a Watford approach for Munoz to be ‘leftfield’ or accuse those in a position of choosing the next manager at the club to be ‘short-sighted’ or guilty of ‘short-termism’. Whatever the views they have, Watford fans must all agree that an appointment needs to be made sooner rather than later.

However, as the old saying goes: marry in haste and repent at leisure. Maybe, the decision makers at Vicarage Road might want to pay attention to Father Lawrence, the priest from Romeo and Juliet who said of the doomed love between the two star-cross’d lovers: “Wisely and slow, they stumble that run fast.“

Should Watford take a chance on Xisco Munoz or go for more established name?