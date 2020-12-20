Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson bagged a brace for loan club Lincoln City yesterday, as they won 4-0 at Northampton Town in League One.

The 19-year-old striker is enjoying his first taste of first-team football with the Imps this season.

Yesterday marked his second and third goal for the club, in what was his 15th League One appearance since joining earlier in the season.

Now though, having impressed yesterday, plenty of Forest fans are calling for his return.

Chris Hughton’s side are struggling for goals and struggling for points too – they sit in 20th-place of the Championship table after a 1-1 draw at Millwall yesterday.

The club have been crying out for a bit more pace in the final third and Johnson could give them just that.

A move that likely wouldn’t go down well with Lincoln City, see what these Forest fans are saying about Johnson’s potential return to the City Ground next month:

This lad is quality, we could do with him back in January. — ®️ (@Rocky1Red) December 19, 2020

Can’t wait to recall him in January — Silverdale (@dalesilvermate) December 19, 2020

Get him back at forest. — Sam (@SamL0408) December 19, 2020

Go on lad 🙌🔴 — Tom (@TomNffc4) December 19, 2020

This lad needs to be back and in the starting 11 in January. We are crying out for a spark and some threat from midfield he is potentially the answer #nffc https://t.co/lyELHUPiVu — FTID (@4evaNFFC) December 19, 2020