Nottingham Forest secured a point at Millwall on Saturday, despite going a goal down in the fixture.

It’s another important point for Chris Hughton and his side as the Reds look to put together a run that will see them move away from any danger of relegation after what has been a sluggish start to the season.

One major positive from the performance was the fact youngster Alex Mighten managed to net his first ever professional goal, something that will have delighted the individual as well as his team-mates.

It shows that there is a big future ahead for the player, with him being just 18-years-old and already a key part of Hughton’s plans for the coming months.

The winger will now hope to continue this form ahead of a busy Christmas schedule, and kick-start Forest’s lacklustre campaign.

Here’s how Forest supporters reacted to the teenager’s impressive performance at Millwall on Saturday…