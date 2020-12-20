Nottingham Forest secured a point at Millwall on Saturday, despite going a goal down in the fixture.

It’s another important point for Chris Hughton and his side as the Reds look to put together a run that will see them move away from any danger of relegation after what has been a sluggish start to the season.

One major positive from the performance was the fact youngster Alex Mighten managed to net his first ever professional goal, something that will have delighted the individual as well as his team-mates.

It shows that there is a big future ahead for the player, with him being just 18-years-old and already a key part of Hughton’s plans for the coming months.

The winger will now hope to continue this form ahead of a busy Christmas schedule, and kick-start Forest’s lacklustre campaign.

Here’s how Forest supporters reacted to the teenager’s impressive performance at Millwall on Saturday…

Alex mighten has just torn apart Millwall for 73 minutes got his goal and proved his the best youngster in the championship — Owen (@NFFC_owen) December 19, 2020

Still, to this day, amazed we played Diakhaby ahead of Mighten #NFFC — Jordan Thelen (@JordanThelen) December 19, 2020

Alex Mighten will spend 2 more years at Forest maximum before being sold off. — C⚡️ (@BankzyNFFC) December 19, 2020

Great to see the two youngsters link up. That should give mighten the confidence boost he needs — NFFC only (@Rich_NFFC) December 19, 2020

Fair result. Needed the win but sounded solid. Well played Alex Mighten. Good team effort too. #NFFC — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing27) December 19, 2020

THAT'S what Mighten gives you that you won't get with Lolley #nffc — CMDR Harry Wraith (@harry_wraith) December 19, 2020