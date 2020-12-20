Derby County are interested in a move for Manchester United’s Phil Jones, according to a report by the Daily Star.

The Rams are being linked with a swoop for the England international in the upcoming January transfer window.

Their interim boss, Wayne Rooney, played with the defender at Old Trafford and could hand him an opportunity to play regular first-team football in the Championship.

Top flight interest…

However, Derby will have to face competition from Premier League duo West Bromwich Albion and Burnley for his signature this winter.

Jones, who is 28 years old, has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester United and is likely to move on.

Career to date…

Jones started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

He has been with the Premier League giants ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured this term, with a departure on the horizon.

Important window ahead…

It is a big transfer window next month for Derby and Rooney could look to utilise some of his contacts from the past to put his own stamp on his squad at Pride Park.

Jones needs to be playing football again and is a decent option for the Rams. However, if West Brom or Burnley make a serious move for him it could make it tough for a Championship side to get him.

Will Derby get Jones?