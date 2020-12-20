Luton Town are only six points off the Play-Offs and could make a go for it during the second-half of the season.

The Championship side could do with some attacking reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window and should hand Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke an opportunity on loan.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, never plays for Spurs’ first-team and should go out on loan again next month to get some more experience under his belt. He has proven himself in the Championship in the past and would be a shrewd loan signing by the Hatters.

Pace out wide…

Luton would benefit from having someone with his pace on the wing and he would give them more competition and depth in their attacking department.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at QPR and Jose Mourinho’s men need to send him somewhere else now to get more minutes.

Ex-Leeds…

The London club signed him from Leeds United in the summer of 2019 and immediately loaned him back to Elland Road before recalling him in January.

Clarke rose up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and went onto play 25 times for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, chipping in with two goals. However, they left him out when he re-joined the club and he switched to QPR.

Loan deal on horizon?

It is a surprise that he stayed at Tottenham over the summer but they could decide to send him somewhere for the remainder of the campaign.

Luton would be ideal for him and he is the type of eye-catching signing Nathan Jones’ side need.

Should Luton swoop for Clarke?